Odisha Excise Dept Seizes Huge Cache of Intoxicants Ahead of Elections

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Phase III Odisha Elections, the Excise Department has ramped up its crackdown on the liquor mafia, illegal brown sugar dealers and Ganja mafia. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the seizure of liquor, Ganja and Heroin up until May 23.

In this month until May 23, a total of 4,976 liquor-related cases have been identified. This has led to the seizure of 2,49,510 litres of ID liquor, 87 litres of Duplicate Foreign Liquor, 53 litres of Non-Duty paid Foreign Liquor, 2,613 litres of IMFL, 15,116 BL of Beer, 5,305 litres of Out Still Liquor, 410 KGs of Bhang, 1,852 litres of Country Liquor and 84,163 KGs of Mahua Flower. Additionally, 434 vehicles have been confiscated. In relation to these cases, 4,141 individuals involved in the liquor mafia have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The persistent and intense drive against illegal Ganja, Heroin and Cough Syrup mafia has also produced commendable results. In this regard, 114 cases have been identified and 130 mafias have been arrested. A substantial amount of 2,951 KGs of Ganja, 66 litres of Cough Syrup and 2,558 Grams of Heroin has been seized. The total value of the confiscated liquor, Ganja and Heroin amounts to Rs 25.00 crores.

Noteworthy some important seizures are 2,352 litres of beer and a truck by the Special Squad in Sambalpur, 2,800 litres of illicit liquor and a four-wheeler by the Cuttack team, 1,450 litres & 1,050 litres of illicit liquor along with a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers by the Balasore team and 1,075 KGs of Ganja by the Boudh team. A record-breaking 15,84,450 litres of Mohua/Gur Wash have been destroyed by different districts, which has been instrumental in curbing illicit distillation of liquor to a great extent.