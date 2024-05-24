BJD Writes To SCB Psychiatry Dept For ‘Mental Illness’ Treatment Of Odisha BJP Leaders

Bhubaneswar: After locking horns over various issues and slinging mud at each other, the BJP and the BJD have started targeting each other by playing political gimmicks.

After the Odisha state unit of BJP wrote a letter to the Police DG to free the Chief Minister from the clutches of VK Pandian, the BJD also wrote a letter to the Head of the Psychiatry Department of Sriram Chandra Bhanj (SCB) Medical College, Cuttack for psychiatric treatment of BJP leaders.

Former BJD MP and National Spokesperson Dr Amar Patnaik in the letter wrote, “As a responsible political party, we are deeply concerned about the mental state of some leaders of our rival Odisha BJP. We feel pity for them. Since they are going to lose badly in the 2024 elections they have lost their mental balance. All this is very painful to see.

These leaders are Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, and BJP leader Sameer Mohanty.

We request you to immediately constitute a medical board with expert doctors and provide necessary psychiatric treatment to these leaders.

If they do not agree, a counselling team should be given the responsibility of bringing them to the hospital.

We pray to Lord Sree Jagannath to help Odisha BJP leaders to maintain mental balance”.

