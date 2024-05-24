Simultaneous polling for 42 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha: IMD predicts no adverse impact of cyclone

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all geared up for Phase-6 of the Lok Sabha polls that commences tomorrow. Polling is scheduled in 58 PCs across 8 States/UTs. Haryana and NCT of Delhi will head to polls in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other States/UTs which will continue with their polls in this phase. Polling for 42 Assembly Constituencies for the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously.

Concerned CEOs and State machinery have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted.

Polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.

The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Voters of PCs in urban centres like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are especially reminded about their right and duty to vote and break the trend of urban apathy.

The last phase i.e. 7th phase of polling will be on the 1st of June for the remaining 57 PCs with the counting of votes scheduled on the 4th of June. Polling for 25 States/UTs and 428 PCs was completed smoothly and peacefully in the first five phases of the General Elections.