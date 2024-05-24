Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu beats Han Yue to storm into semi-finals

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2024 badminton women’s singles event after beating the People’s Republic of China’s Han Yue at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

PV Sindhu defeated the top-seeded 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 and secured her progress to the last four.

Sindhu, 15th in the latest badminton world rankings, will be up against world No. 20 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand for a place in the final of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

Meanwhile, Ashmita Chaliha’s campaign in women’s singles ended in the quarter-finals after she lost to sixth seed Zhang Yi Man of China in straight games.

Chaliha, ranked 53rd in the world, suffered a 21-10, 21-15 defeat to her world No. 16 opponent in 30 minutes. She had earlier stunned world No. 10 Beiwen Zhang of USA 21-19, 16-21, 21-12 to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

PV Sindhu is now the lone Indian still alive in the BWF Super 500 tournament.