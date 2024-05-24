SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Set 176-Run Target For Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Excellent bowling from RR bowlers Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma in the final two overs restricted SRH to 175/9 in 20 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen scored a half-century whereas Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37) also contributed to lead SRH to 175/9. RR need 176 runs to win.

Although SRH couldn’t finish how they would’ve liked, it’s definitely a defendable total, especially because there’s absolutely no dew at the venue.

176 to chase in Chennai, to stay in Chennai 💪 pic.twitter.com/jF3ks9I02R — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 24, 2024

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of this match will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final.

Playing 11s:

Rajasthan Royals’ playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playing 11

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan