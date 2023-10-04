Kishore Kumar Jena
CM Naveen Announces Rs 1.5 Crore Cash Award for Odisha’s Javelin Star Kishore Kumar Jena

Kishore Kumar Jena bagged a silver at the Asian Games 2023, Qualified for Paris Olympics

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for Odisha’s Javelin star athlete Kishore Kumar Jena who has clinched a silver at the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.  With a personal best of 87.54m, Kishore has also qualified for Paris Olympics.

With this silver, Kishore has created a historic moment for the state and country and brought laurels for the nation and will remain etched in the sports history of the country.

Patnaik said, “The award is in recognition of his stellar performance, his perseverance and determination. I congratulate him on his win at the Asian Games and also qualifying for the Paris Olympics.Kishore’s triumph not only reflects personal excellence but also serves as an inspiration for budding athletes across the country”.

Chief Minister assured all support for Kishore for his preparation for Olympics next year.

