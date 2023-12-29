Odisha State Museum Celebrates 90th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Museum celebrated its 90th foundation day today. On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the celebration and sent his greeting through a video message.

“Museum is an identity of our state and treasure trove of knowledge. All the high school students of Odisha need to be familiar with the museum where they can learn a lot about our glorious past,” the Odisha CM said.

Joining as Chief Guest on this occasion, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, R. Balakrishnan said that the state museum has housed all the historical elements of Odisha. He said that there is a need to develop soft powers like sports, culture and heritage. Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Sujata Raut Karthikeyan said that language, literature and culture are the foundation of a nation. A nation can develop if it can be protected and preserved. She mentioned that the museum will be included under the 5-‘T initiative and it will be further developed and the young generation will be attracted to the museum.

Eminent Museologist of India Prof. Jyotindra Jain joining as Chief Speaker said that museums play an important role for a nation. The material available in the Odisha State Museum is extensive, he added. Odisha Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr. Lenin Mohanty joining as Guest of Honour said that if everyone contributes to the ongoing transformation in the state, the development in the state could be accelerated.

Mr. Dilip Rautrai, Director of Odia Language, Literature and Culture delivered the welcome speech on the occasion. Dr Nivedita Mohanty, Mr Benudhar Mohapatra, Mr Gobind Pal, Mr Prasanna Kumar Das and the advisory board of various galleries of the museum Prahlad Singh, Prof. Nihar Ranjan Patnaik, Dr Ramahari Jena, Dr Sangram Jena were felicitated. The Cultural Calendar 2024 and the special issue of ‘The Odisha Historical Research Journal’ were unveiled. Earlier musical fountain, audiovisuals of the first Odia commentary of ‘Ushaavilasa’, animal carnival selfie zone etc. were inaugurated by the guests while three wheels of chariot Nandighosh, Taladhwaj and Darpadalan were unveiled to the public. Certificates were given to 70 students of Franklin Institute of Hospitality and Management, Bhubaneswar who completed their 14 days of training in the tourism workshop at the State Museum.

On this occasion, intellectuals, and eminent persons including special secretary of the department Mr. Madhusudan Das, Joint Director Atasi Das, Subodh Acharya were present while Odisha State Museum Superintendent Dr. Bhagyalipi Malla conducted the program and curator Dr. Bharti Pal delivered the vote of thanks.