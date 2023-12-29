Odisha CM approves creation of new post of ADM Padampur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposal for the creation of a new post of Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Padampur in Bargarh District.

The ADM, Padampur office will further strengthen the administration in the region and help in promptly addressing the public grievances and fastening the development activities.

Chavan Kunal Motiram, IAS of the 2020 batch is posted as the ADM Padampur. He is currently working as Sub Collector, Balasore.

According to a notification issued by the government, “Chavan Kunal Motiram, IAS(RR”2020), Sub-Collector, Balasore with additional charge of Executive officer, Balasore Municipality is appointed as Additional District Magistrate, Padampur.”

The order will be effective after ban on transfer, due of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls is over, the notification added.