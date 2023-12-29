ECoR To Welcome Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express At Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six new Vande Bharat Express Trains and two Amrit Bharat Express Trains including Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express through video conferencing from Ayodhya Dham Railway Station on 30th December’2023.

On the inaugural Day, i.e. on 30th December’2023; Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express will leave from Malda Town at 1100hrs and will reach Bengaluru at 20:00hrs on 1st January 2024. In ECoR jurisdiction, this train will arrive at Bhadrak Station on 30th December 2023 at 21:58hrs and will leave at 22:00hrs towards Cuttack. This train will reach Cuttack at 2250hrs and will leave at 07:00hrs on 31st December 2023. On 31st December, this train will leave Bhubaneswar at 07:40hrs, Khurda Road at 08:20hrs and will leave from Brahmapur at 09:55hrs towards Visakhapatnam. This will leave Srikakulam at 11:05hrs, Vizianagaram at 11:50hrs and will leave Visakhapatnam at 13:50hrs towards Bengaluru.

MPs and MLAs will welcome the train at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram & at Visakhapatnam in ECoR jurisdiction. Amrit Bharat Express Trains are a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country – the Amrit Bharat Express.

The Amrit Bharat train is an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. It provides improved facilities for rail passengers like beautifully designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others.

However, the regular service for this train will commence from Malda Town w.e.f. 7th January 2024 and from SMVT, Bengaluru, w.e.f. 9th January’2024. This train will leave Malda Town every Sunday at 0850hrs and will arrive at Bengaluru at 0300hrs on Tuesdays.

In the return direction, this train will leave from SMBT, Bengaluru every Tuesday at 1350hrs and will reach Malda Town at 1100hrs on Thursdays. This train will have stoppages at Jaleswar, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Brahmapur in Odisha and at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and at Visakhapatnam in AP under ECoR jurisdiction.