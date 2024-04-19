Odisha Reports First Sunstroke Death Case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered the first-ever death case due to sunstroke this year, according to the Directorate of Public Health.

One person died of heatstroke in Balasore district, informed Public Health Director Dr Niranjan Mishra today.

As of today, 71 persons have been admitted to different hospitals after falling sick due to heatwave across the state, of which the highest of 35 are from Sundargarh district. Seven each from Mayurbhanj and Angul are hospitalised for treatment due to sunstroke.