Odisha-Cadre IPS Sapna Tiwari Appointed as Special Director of IB; IPS Nalin Prabhat to Head NSG

New Delhi: Sapna Tiwari, a 1992-batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer has been appointed as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved her appointment on Friday.

“She has been appointed as the Special Director, IB, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or up to the date of her superannuation i.e. April 30, 2026,” read the official order. Tiwari is currently working as Additional Director in the IB. On March 7, the Odisha government promoted Tiwari to the rank of Director General (DG) of the Police.

The ACC has also approved the appointment of Nalin Prabhat, a 1992-batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre as the chief of the National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s counter-terrorism force. He has been appointed for a period up to August 31, 2028, i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said. Prabhat is currently working as Additional Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Popularly known as the “black cats”, the federal contingency force NSG was established in 1984. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary was holding the additional charge of the NSG.