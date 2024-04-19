Businessman’s body found under mysterious circumstances at guest house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The decomposed body of a businessman was recovered from a guest house at Maitri Vihar area in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Tapan Prasad Acharya.

Acharya was from Phulbani and owner of Subham Bio-CNG Pvt Ltd company. He reportedly had come to Bhubaneswar to attend a corporate meeting on Tuesday.

Acharya had checked in at the guest house the same day and was handed over room number 202. It is not clear about the circumstances and the exact reason behind Acharya’s death.

Police have recovered Acharya’s body and sent it to Capital Hospital for an autopsy. It is expected that the mystery surrounding the death of the businessman will become clear after the post-mortem.