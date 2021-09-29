Odisha reports 565 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 565 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 63 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 58,635 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.96%.

Among the new cases, 328 are in quarantine and 237 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1025874 with 5513 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 4

6. Cuttack: 61

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 20

11. Jajpur: 28

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 3

14. Kandhamal: 5

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 256

18. Koraput: 4

19. Mayurbhanj: 26

20. Nayagarh: 2

21. Nuapada: 3

22. Puri: 12

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 11

25. Sundargarh: 6

26. State Pool: 56