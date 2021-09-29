North Korea claims it fired new ‘hypersonic missile’

Pyongyang: North Korea has claimed that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8 on Tuesday.

State media said the new missile was one of “five most important” new weapons systems laid out in its five-year military development plan.

They called the new missile a “strategic weapon”, which usually means it has nuclear capabilities.

Tuesday’s launch is another indication of Pyongyang’s growing weapons technology amid strict sanctions.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster and more agile than normal ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems to intercept.

North Korea’s recent tests – this was the third one fired this month alone – indicate that it is ramping up its weapons program.

Shortly after yesterday’s launch, North Korean envoy Kim Song defended the country’s right to develop weapons.

Speaking at the annual UN General Assembly in New York, he said the country is “building up our national defence in order to defend ourselves and reliably safeguard the security and peace of the country”.