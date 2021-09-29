Odisha logs 5 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 5 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 30 years old Female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. A 85 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 86 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 62 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

5. A 70 years old Male of Puri District.