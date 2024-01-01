Odisha records 2nd highest ever collection of State GST with mop up of Rs. 2578.05 Cr during Dec 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded the second highest ever collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2578.05 Cr during December 2023 against a corresponding collection of 1515.88 Cr recorded during December 2022 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 70.07 %, the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha said in a press note on Monday.

The progressive collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) up to December 23 is Rs. 17419.61 Cr against a collection of Rs. 13235.52 Cr up to December ’22 registering a growth rate of 31.61%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT/ Entry Tax and Profession Tax during December 23 is Rs. 3665.23 Cr against a collection of Rs. 2510.86 Cr during December ‘22 with a growth rate of 45.98%. The progressive collection under all Acts up to December 23 is Rs. 26089.84 Cr with a growth rate of 21.68% over the corresponding collection up to December 22.

About Gross GST collection (CGST+ IGST+ SGST+ Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs. 4351.42 Cr during December ‘23 against a collection of Rs. 3854.29 Cr during December ‘22 with a growth rate of 12.90%. The progressive Gross GST collection during FY 2023-24 (till December 23) is Rs. 39539.67 Cr with a growth of 10.08% over the corresponding period of FY 2022-23.

During December 2023, 22.49 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 19.66 Lakh waybills generated during December 2022 recording a growth of 14.39% reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector. Out of the 22.49 Lakh e-waybills generated during Dec 23, 13.41 Lakh were intra-state waybills while 9.07 Lakh were inter-state waybills.