Rs 14.97 lakh crore gross GST collected during April-Dec 2023

New Delhi: During the April-December 2023 period, gross GST collection witnessed a robust 12% y-o-y growth, reaching ₹14.97 lakh crore, as against ₹13.40 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April-December 2022).

The average monthly gross GST collection of ₹1.66 lakh crore in the first 9-month period this year represents a 12% increase compared to the ₹1.49 lakh crore average recorded in the corresponding period of FY23.

The gross GST revenue collected in December 2023 is ₹1,64,882 crore out of which CGST is ₹30,443 crore, SGST is ₹37,935 crore, IGST is ₹84,255 crore (including ₹41,534 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,249 crore (including ₹1,079 crore collected on import of goods). Notably, this marks the seventh month so far this year with collections exceeding ₹1.60 lakh crore.

The government has settled ₹40,057 crore to CGST and ₹33,652 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in December 2023 after regular settlement is ₹70,501 crore for CGST and ₹71,587 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for December 2023 are 10.3% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 13% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.