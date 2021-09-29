Dhenkanal: Villagers protest against illegal encroachment, NH-149 blocked

Dhenkanal: Locals of villages under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district staged road blockade protesting illegal encroachment by some persons.

Following this, hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on NH-149 near Rejia Chhak.

Reportedly, the villagers alleged that no action has been taken by administration despite repeated complaints.

With no other options, the agitators took to the street to express their grievances.