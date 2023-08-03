Odisha govt constitutes a joint task force to protect the Similipal Tiger Reserve

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt constitutes a joint task force comprising around 100 armed police & 90 forest staffs to protect the Similipal Tiger Reserve

“In pursuance of the decision taken in the meeting held on 22nd June 2023 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Odisha on strengthening of protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), it is decided to set up a Joint Task Force (JTF) under the Chairmanship of the Field Director of STR, comprising of both Forest and Police personnel with 1 (one) company of Armed Police Constabulary. Accordingly, after careful consideration of the proposal of the PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha, conceptualised in consultation with the IGP, East Zone, Balasore; SP Mayurbhanj; DFO, Baripada and the Deputy Directors of Similipal North and South Wildlife Divisions, the Government have been pleased to set up the JTF under the Chairmanship of the Field Director, Similipal Tiger Reserve with the following composition and Terms of Reference (ToR),” a government notification read.

The duly constituted JTF may co-opt any further experts/ Civil Society groups/ scientific community/ any individuals for the discharge of duties and responsibilities.

Terms of Reference of the Joint Task Force (JTF):