Nuh violence: Haryana govt relaxes internet ban for three hours today

Haryana: Three days after communal violence broke out in parts of Haryana on Monday, the government said internet services will remain suspended in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts as well as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district till August 5 to maintain public order.

Haryana government will partially lift mobile internet suspension from 1300 hours to 1600 hours today in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram.

After the initial incident, no fresh violence has been reported. The forces have been deployed in all areas. Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from outside while 21 companies of the Haryana Police have also been deployed…Vigilance is being done day and night…The sense of normalization is coming. If we talk about the last 24 hours, then four fresh FIRs have been registered, said Varun Singla, SP Nuh, on the current situation in the district.

A lot of rumours are being spread and videos are being posted on social media…We are identifying people. People have also been arrested and detained. I want to inform the public that we are not against Hindus or Muslims. We are against those who are misbehaving, misleading and indulging in wrong activities…We are acting for the safety of the people…We don’t want people to spread rumours”, said ACP Varun Kumar.

Days into the communal clashes that first broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district on Monday, the police have so far registered a total of 83 cases in four districts and arrested 165 accused in three of them.