Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan beats Pooja Bhatt, becomes the first finalist of Salman Khan show

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has reached an interesting juncture. The show is nearing its end and the first Ticket To Finale task has finally come to an end, and it was filled with drama and excitement. And as you can guess, we have the first finalist, and the last captain of the season. It is none other than Abhishek Malhan.

The first Ticket To Finale task in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has come to an end. In the task, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt locked horns. After the task was restarted and Jad became the representative of Pooja, the contestants delved into the task with enthusiasm, supporting their favourite contestant to help them secure victory. It was a thrilling and intense competition with each housemate putting their best effort in to making their chosen contestant win.

When Bigg Boss announced that the task was completed, and asked Sanchalak (the task supervisor) to announce the winner, it was very evident that Abhishek had won the task with the maximum number of fruits in his basket.

Abhishek’s victory was clear and undeniable, as he managed to accumulate the highest number of fruits during the Ticket to the Finale task. His hard work, determination, and strategic gameplay paid off, making him the deserving winner of the task and securing his position as the first finalist and the last captain of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Well, the race to win Ticket to Finale was between Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt. The house was divided into two teams and the players had to collect fruits for Abhishek and Pooja. The two contenders had to safeguard the fruits. In the end, Abhishek Malhan won the task with the help Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar.

However, the task wasn’t pretty easy. A physical fight of sorts broke out between Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan. Even Pooja Bhatt got injured and then Jad was made her representative. Given all the aggression that took place during the task, Pooja Bhatt said ‘very badly played’. She said so because Abhishek Malhan lost his cool during the task and age-shamed Avinash Sachdev. Pooja Bhatt also said ‘dishonorably played’. Pooja wasn’t very happy with the words used by Abhishek as in the past he apologised to Avinash for commenting on his age.