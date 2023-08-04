Odisha Floods: Schools In Jagatsinghpur To Remain Shut Tomorrow

Jagatsinghpur: In view of the flood threat in low-lying areas of Jagatsinghpur district, the schools have been declared closed for tomorrow by the district administration.

Keeping in view the possible flood situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for 46 schools for tomorrow.

District Collector Ms Parul Patawari announced the closure of 25 schools in Kujang Block due to the threat of flooding in the Mahanadi River.

Similarly, 2 schools in Raghunathpur block, 2 in Naugaon block and 17 in Tirtol block will remain shut tomorrow.

The district administration has taken precautionary measures for the people of low-lying areas.