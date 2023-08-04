Odisha Govt Declares Hepatitis As Notifiable Disease

Bhubaneswar: The State government has declared Hepatitis as a notifiable disease, asking all the health centers, both public and private- for timely notification of the disease to designated authorities.

The move comes with an intention to bring down Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C infectivity & case load to elimination level, a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department stated.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section (2) (1) of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, the Government have been pleased to prescribe that all health care providers whether in Public, Private NGO sector where diagnosis, tests & treatment of patients is undertaken, shall have to take adequate steps for timely notification of Hepatitis-“B” and Hepatitis-C” diseases (Screened or Confirmed) to the designated authorities,” the notification read.

For the purpose of case Notification, laboratory work out, management & prevention, guidelines issued by National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme is to be referred.

Chronic Hepatitis-“B and Hepatitis-“C’ are major public health concerns in the State accounting for substantial morbidity, mortality and economic loss. These diseases are blood borne, transmissible viral diseases caused by Hepatitis-“B” virus and Hepatitis-“C” virus affecting the high risk groups and other vulnerable population.

While Hepatitis-“C” is curable if treated on time for 03 months, Hepatitis-“B” requires lifelong treatment. Both diseases if remaining undiagnosed & untreated can give rise to liver damage & Hepato-cellular carcinoma (liver cancer).