Odisha Excise Official In Vigilance Net; Raids Underway

Bhubaneswar: An assistant sub-inspector of the excise department landed in vigilance net for allegedly accumulating wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The official, Sudipta Dash is an excise ASI of Balugaon Circle in Khordha.

The vigilance sleuths on Thursday carried out simultaneous searches at four places linked to Dash in Nayagarh and Khordha districts.

The anti-graft team comprising four DSPs, six inspectors and others has conducted raids on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The searches are currently underway.