Odisha EOW Arrests Sushil Tudu In STA Crypto-Ponzi Scam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Wednesday arrested Sushil Kumar Tudu, the founder and Jharkhand head of STA India from the Nirsa police station area of Dhanbad in Jharkhand and brought him to Odisha on a transit remand.

Tudu was produced before the Court of CJM, Dhanbad, and will now be produced before the OPID Court, Cuttack.

Earlier, three accused, including India Head Gurtej Siddhu was arrested, in connection with the case, and a Look Out Circular against four accused, including a Hungarian national David Gej, has been issued. The arrested accused Tudu is the founding member of STA and the immediate downline member of Country Head Gurtej Singh. He was also the State Head of STA for Jharkhand and the immediate upline member of Nirod Kumar Das, the State Head of Odisha.

During the investigation, it was found that being the founder member, he has thousands of downline members under him both in Odisha and Jharkhand, and he has earned more than Rs 4 crore illegally from the amount collected from the downline members. His daily income was Rs 80,000.

He has acquired huge landed property including movable properties from the fraud amount. Further, it was found that he is also a member of different groups doing fraud in the name of crypto investment adopting the same modus operandi. These groups are Striker Pro, Beeta Global Development Team, Bulleto Crypto Machine, Wellbe 24 899, ME 300 Binary Income per day, 3000 cupping, and many more. An amount of Rs 15.53 lakh lying in his bank accounts has been frozen.