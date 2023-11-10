Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody extended

New Delhi: Judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh extended till November 24. Two consent letters related to development work seeking his signature were also filed. The court allowed the same.

A production warrant from Punjab in the Defamation case also received in court. The court granted permission to produce Sanjay Singh before the court in Amritsar, Punjab.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are accused of corruption in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which came into force in November 2021 but was scrapped in July 2022.