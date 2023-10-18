Odisha CM’s Immediate Solution: Policy Decisions For Land Issues Settlement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took a historic decision to solve the land problems in various places and take a policy decision to give leases to the people.

Earlier, a policy was made to solve the land acquisition problem in Ganjam Sorda Block, Puri Municipality, where the Hirakud Dam of Jharsuguda was removed. On Wednesday, a decision was made to resolve the land issue of Sikkim raiyats and the land issue of Hirakuda Baschuts of Rengali tehsil of Sambalpur district.

It is worth noting that during his district patrol, the 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian received many complaints from people about land acquisition. The people reported to the Secretary about the long-standing problems of the people displaced by the Diamond Dam and the land rights problems of those living on government land for a long time. After informing the Chief Minister about this, the solution was made to solve the long-standing land problems of the people.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, three meetings were held with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in the first and second week of September in this regard. In connection with the progress of the decision taken in that review meeting, another high-level meeting was held on Wednesday, and many historic decisions were taken.

In the meeting, 5T Secretary along with Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department Satyabrat Sahu, Law Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik, District Magistrates of Ganjam, Sambalpur, Puri, Khurda and Jharsuguda districts and other senior officials were present. The meeting decided to provide land to the people by permanently solving the land acquisition problem.

A hi-tech survey was ordered to solve the old land tenure problem in Kurla, Thuntiktarbaga, Yogipalli, and Sapne villages in the Rengali tehsil of Sambalpur district, which was displaced due to the Hirakud project. It is recommended to complete the survey work as soon as possible and resolve the land issue.

Similarly, a policy decision has been taken for a permanent solution to the land problems of the Sikkim ryots, which will benefit about 2 lakh small and marginal farmers of Cuttack, Puri, and Baleshwar districts.

In Jharsuguda district, the problem of people displaced by Diamond Dam is over 50 years old. Eighteen villages of Lakhanpur tehsil and one village of Jharsuguda tehsil were decided to solve the land problem. The first phase of leases will be distributed from Limaitikara village. In 22 villages of the Sorda district of Ganjam, it has been decided to solve the old land problems and distribute house and farmland leases. Similarly, the Jatni Khasmahal land issue will be resolved, and the first phase of the lease will be distributed soon.

Similarly, Puri Municipality has given about 504 acres of land on a lease basis to various institutions and people for many years.

This high-level meeting decided to fix appropriate fees on individuals and institutions to regularize leases allocated per proper lease terms and municipal rules.

Besides, today’s meeting decided to make the necessary changes in the OGLS rules after approving the regulations to regularize the leases.