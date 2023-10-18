Body of newly-wed bride
Body of newly-wed bride found in Bhubaneswar

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The body of a newly-wed bride in Bhubaneswar has been found under mysterious circumstances in Unit-9 area in Bhagabati slum area of Bhubaneswar.

 The locals immediately informed the Kharvel Nagar area police. It was unclear from the preliminary investigation whether it was a murder or a suicide.

The girl had allegedly married just five months back, said reports. She used to live in the Bhagabati slum with her husband and brother-in-law, the locals informed.

 

