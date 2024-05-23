DMK holds protest against PM Modi’s ‘Puri temple key in Tamil Nadu’ remark

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK on Wednesday held a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that the missing treasure room keys of Puri Jagannath Temple had reached Tamil Nadu.

The DMK cadres condemned the remarks and tore posters of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, at an election rally in Odisha’s Angul, stated that the “missing” keys of the Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) were sent to Tamil Nadu six years ago. His remarks were directed towards Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide VK Pandian, who is from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condemned the speech and said that PM Modi has depicted Tamizhar as robbers of Puri Jagannath temple treasure.

“Is it fair for a Prime Minister to vilify Tamizhar in the North and create enmity between States? Prime Minister should stop behaving in such manner for the sake of votes forgetting the dignity of the post he holds,” Stalin tweeted on Tuesday.