CEO Sundar Pichai Writes New Email In Support Of Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Googlers

New Delhi: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was quick to pen an internal email as to what the tech giant will be doing to support over 2,000 employees working in Israel “following the terrible attacks in Israel” last week. Now, Pichai, in a second email, has announced $8 million in grants to nonprofits who are providing relief to civilians affected in Israel and Gaza.

“Googlers in Israel are still sheltering in safe rooms. Our Tel Aviv and Haifa offices have shelters and remain open to Googlers who need them,” said Pichai. The CEO also shared his condolences, support and concern for ‘Jewish Googlers and ‘Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Googlers’ in separate paragraphs in his new email.

Here’s Sundar Pichai’s new email. Excerpts.

Hi Googlers,

Following my email last Saturday about Hamas’s horrific terrorist attack in Israel, I wanted to let you know that today we’re announcing $8 million in grants to nonprofits who are providing relief to civilians affected in Israel and Gaza.

First, I want to recognize the teams who have worked tirelessly to make sure our employees were accounted for and who helped evacuate visiting Googlers and provide support on the ground. What our 2,000+ colleagues in Israel are going through is heartbreaking as their families and friends continue to experience loss and horror, with hostages from Israel and around the world in Gaza. Googlers in Israel are still sheltering in safe rooms. Our Tel Aviv and Haifa offices have shelters and remain open to Googlers who need them. Please expect your colleagues in these offices to be focused on the safety of their families and themselves at this moment.

Second, on behalf of Google leaders, I want to share my condolences and support.

Our Jewish Googlers around the world are reeling from these attacks — which bring painful reminders of the worst moments in history — and are experiencing a rise in antisemitic incidents that call for increased security at synagogues and schools.

Our Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Googlers are deeply affected by a concerning rise in Islamophobia, and are watching with dread as Palestinian civilians in Gaza have suffered significant loss and fear for their lives amid the escalating war and humanitarian crisis.

No words can erase this pain.

Yet, we can create a culture of empathy to support our fellow Googlers through the coming weeks and months. I’ve always been proud of how Googlers come together in moments of crisis. I want to say a special thanks to our ERG communities — especially our Arab, Jewish and Muslim Googlers — for offering guidance and support over the past week.

Pichai also mentioned how Alphabet is planning to support humanitarian and relief efforts, and “to ensure products and platforms are responsive to the current crisis”.

“Googlers and Google.org have committed more than $8 million to nonprofits providing relief to those affected. This includes more than $1 million raised by Google employees with company match and $1 million in donated Search Ads to nonprofits so they can better connect with people in need and provide information to those looking to help,” he said.

He mentioned that the tech giant supports organizations like Magen David Adom and ERAN. “In addition, in order to provide immediate relief and support for those impacted in Israel, Google.org is committing an additional $3 million for local emergency response, and psychological and emotional support for victims, children and families,” he added.

Along with that, he also mentioned that the “employee giving campaign also supports organizations like Palestine Red Crescent Society and UNICEF in the State of Palestine.”

Google.org is committing an additional $3 million to aid organisations providing support for people in Gaza, including through Save the Children, which is providing essentials — food, shelter, and psychological support.