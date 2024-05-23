Bhartruhari Mahtab Had BJP In His Heart For A Long Time: BJD’s Pandian

Cuttack: BJD’s V K Pandian on Wednesday claimed that Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was physically with the BJD but in his heart he was with BJP since a long time. Mahtab resigned from the BJD and joined BJP in March. He is contesting from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket.

While citing an example, where Mahtab delivered a 20-minute speech on Covid management in Parliament on Dec 2, 2021, Pandian said he didn’t speak a word on Odisha’s response to the pandemic.

“Naveen Patnaik made him MP, but he didn’t even say a single word regarding Naveen in the whole speech. Odisha was the best state in managing Covid crisis and controlling casualties,” said Pandian.

“It’s an insult to the health workers, doctors and officials who worked round-the-clock to save lives during the pandemic in Odisha. From that day it was clear that he was physically with BJD but in his heart he was with BJP,” added Pandian.

“I urge the people to watch the YouTube video, where they can see the MP, how he betrayed the Odisha on a national forum,” added Pandian, while seeking votes for BJD’s MP candidate Santrupt Misra. Mahtab didn’t respond to calls despite several attempts.