Odisha CM To Inaugurate Shree Setu In Puri Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate Shree Setu, Odisha’s first trumpet bridge, ahead of the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project in Puri on Wednesday.

The ‘Shree Setu’ is a 1.5-km long bypass that would make it easier and shorter to reach Puri from Bhubaneswar and Brahmagiri.

The bypass will directly lead vehicles from Bhubaneswar and Brahmagiri to approach the multi-level parking spot at Jagannath Ballav near Puri Jail Road.