LIC Crosses Listing Price For First Time As Stock Jumps 5% To 52-Week High

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India’s largest life insurer witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price, reaching INR 900 apiece in today’s session, marking a new 52-week high and a level not seen since the second day of listing in May 2022.

The stock closed at Rs 892.5 with a 4.42 per cent gain, while the benchmark Sensex was down by a small margin. Over the past three trading days, the stock of the state-owned insurer surged 8.5 per cent.