Odisha CM, Sand Artist Sudarshan Share Thoughts On World Tourism Day

Bhubaneswar: On occasion of World Tourism Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reminded that Odisha is a travellers’ delight.

Patnaik took to Twitter saying, “Unlocking the immense tourism potential of #Odisha has been our constant endeavour which is blessed with natural beauty, rich heritage, captivating landscapes & unique flora & fauna. On World Tourism Day, pledge to bring focus back on tourism, post-pandemic, for inclusive growth.”

Also, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a picture of his mural.

Since 1980, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has been celebrating World Tourism Day on September 27. The UNWTO statutes were adopted on September 27, 1970, marling a milestone in global tourism.