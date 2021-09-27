Cyclonic circulation lies over east-central & adjoining northeast BoB; Fresh warnings for these Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: While the cyclonic storm Gulab made landfall last night and has now weakened into Deep depression, a cyclonic circulation is now laying over east-central & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast and extends up to mid­-tropospheric levels.

This has been informed by the regional weather department in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, many places in south & interior Odisha experienced rain under influence of Gulab Cyclone.

Besides, orange warning has been issued for 3 districts – heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri, while heavy rain (yellow warning) alert in Nuapada, Bolangir, Rayagada, and Kalahandi districts.