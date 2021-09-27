Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts the trophy

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has come to an end. Arjun Bijlani, who was hailed as one of the strongest contenders of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has emerged as the winner of the season.

Besides his stunt performances, Arjun entertained the audience with his witty comic acts during the episodes. He was pitted against Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh on the finale day.

Along with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy, Arjun took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a brand new car.

However, his contender Divyanka gave him a head-to-head and cutthroat competition.

While Arjun aced the stunt to become the winner of the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he was ahead of Divyanka only by 20 seconds.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner-up, while Vishal Aditya Singh was the second runner-up of the show.

This season, 13 television celebrities participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Among them were Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul. Nikki was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. However, she was brought back later.