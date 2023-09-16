Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Sister Gita Mehta Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Noted writer-filmmaker Gita Mehta who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik passed away on Saturday in Delhi. She was 80.

Daughter of legendary Biju Patnaik and eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist Geeta Mehta today passed away in Delhi.

She happens to be the elder sister of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. She was married to renowned American publisher late Sonny Mehta.

Born in 1943 to Biju and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she had her education in India and the University of Cambridge UK. She had penned three books Karma Cola, Snake and Ladders, A River Sutra, Raj and The Eternal Ganesha.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)