Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind Offers Prayer At Puri Srimandir

Puri: Former President Ramnath Kovind arrived in Odisha’s pilgrim town of Puri on Saturday evening and offered prayers to the Holy Trinity at Srimandir.

The former President received a warm welcome from the Puri district administration, temple administration and servants on his arrival at the Shree Jagannath Temple. He was accompanied by Odisha Governor Professor Ganesh Lal.

According to reports, Kovind entered the 12th-century shrine through the north entrance. He stayed inside the temple for around 10 to 15 minutes during which he had darshan of the holy trinity and other presiding deities.