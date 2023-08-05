Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurate several NHAI projects

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated several National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the State on Saturday.

According to sources, both the leaders inaugurated 4-laning of Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 on EPC.

They also laid foundation stone for widening and strengthening of Moter to Banner via Ladugaon Road of Kalahandi district

The inauguration ceremony was held at a convention centre in Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Minister, State’s Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik among others were present on the ocaasion.