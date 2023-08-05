Heavy firing in Manipur’s Bishnupur after 3 killed in violence

Manipur: At least three people died in fresh incidents of violence that were reported in Manipur’s Bishnupur district late on Friday. The deceased are reportedly from the Meitei community in the Kwakta area.

In the fresh incidents of violence, several houses of the Kuki community were also burnt down.

Subsequently, heavy firing took place in the Kwakta area of the Bishnupur district between the Kuki community and security forces. Manipur Police and Commandos were retaliating.

According to the Bishnupur Police, three people from the Meitei community were killed, while several houses of the Kuki community were set on fire.

A Manipur commando suffered a head injury in the firing. The situation is quite critical in Bishnupur after the fresh incidents of violence.

The commando was admitted to the Bishnupur hospital. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area.

Police sources said a few people came to Meitei areas crossing the buffer zone and fired on them.

The buffer zone guarded by central forces is made more than 2 km ahead of Kwakta area in Bishnupur district.