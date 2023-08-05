4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Pramod Bhagat enters into Semifinals; Indian results at the end of Day 3

England: Day 3 of 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023 in Sheffield, England, witnessed the quarter-finals of the WH 1-WH2, SH6, SL3, SL4, and SU5 categories and the first round of SH 3-SU5 categories.

India’s star duo of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass cruised to the semi-finals of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023. The Indian duo defeated the French pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel 21-17, 21-14 to make it to the top four. Pramod and Manisha also won their respective singles matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the same mixed doubles category, Ruthick-Manasi came from behind to defeat another Indian pair of Chirag-Mandeep Kaur 14-21, 21-19, 21-11. Mandeep Kaur, however, made it to the semi-final of the SL 3 category by defeating her compatriot Parul. India’s Krishna and Nithya also moved to the semi-finals in the SH6 category by defeating Hector Jesus and Rubi Milagros, respectively, in straight games.

In men’s singles, Ruthick and Suhas bowed out of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023 in straight games. In the men’s singles SL4 category, Sukant Kadam took 46 minutes to defeat his countrymate Tarun in three tight games.

In the second round match of the SU5 category, Chirag-Raj Kumar defeated the Japan pair of Jeon Sunwoo/Kim Gi Yeon in three games 21-14, 20-22, 21-16.

Nitesh Kumar-Tarun, who was seeded second in the SL3-SL4 category bowed out of the tournament in three games against another Indian pair Deep Ranjan-Manjor Sarkar. Nilesh Balu/Nehal Gupta also lost their first-round match.

India’s Prem Kumar gave tough competition to the No.1 seeded pair Yuri Ferrigno-Pilar Jauregui in the third round of the WH1-WH2 category. After 62 minutes of epic battle, the India-Turkey pair lost the match by 20-22, 21-16, 20-22.