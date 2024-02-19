Odisha CM Naveen Launches LAccMI Bus Service In 5 More Districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched the LAccMI Bus Service in Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sambalpur districts through video conferencing.

With this, 205 buses will ply in 700 panchayats of 5 districts which would benefit more than 44 lakh people.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the people of the village can do their daily work conveniently and at a low cost by using the LAccMI Bus. It Bus will ease our journey of life, and bring prosperity to our homes.

According to reports, 58 buses will run in 102 panchayats of Subarnapur benefitting 5.73 lakh people, 48 buses will run in 261 panchayats of Cuttack benefitting 18.37 lakh people, 16 buses will run in 76 panchayats of Jharsuguda benefitting 5.62 lakh people, 52 buses will run in 164 panchayats of Kandhamal benefitting 7.3 lakh people, 31 buses will run in 97 panchayats of Jajpur benefitting 7.28 lakh people.

In this scheme, affordable bus service from Panchayat to Block has been facilitated by the state government. More than 1000 buses will run across the state. In this program launched under the 5T initiative, Mission Shakti mothers have been given the responsibility of managing the buses.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister further said that the LAccMI Bus will play an important role in strengthening the economy of the village.

We aim to make Panchayat the centre of development. This bus service will strengthen social and economic life, take children to schools and colleges, and connect farmers to markets. He said that mothers and students can travel on this bus for only 5 rupees, he added.