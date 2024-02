CM Congratulates Odia Swimmer Mannata Mishra For Winning 1st International Medal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Odia swimmer Mannata Mishra on winning her first International medal.

Mannata clinched a silver medal in the women’s 200m Breakstroke event at the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 organised in New Delhi.

The silver medalist received a grand welcome at Biju Patnaik International Airport today in Bhubaneswar upon her arrival.

Congratulating Mannata, the CM wrote on X:

17-year-old Mannata was part of Odisha’s bronze-winning 4×100m women’s medley relay team in the Goa National Games three months ago.