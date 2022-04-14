Odisha CM Extends Greetings On Pana Sankranti & Odia New Year

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Vishuba Sankranti, which heralds the Odia New Year.

With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may the new year be prosperous for all, said the Odisha CM in a video message.

ପବିତ୍ର ମହାବିଷୁବ ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ତଥା ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ କୃପାରୁ ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିର ବର୍ଷ ହେଉ। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ pic.twitter.com/T8mq01436S — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 14, 2022

The Odia New Year, also known as Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is marked by the arrival of a new Panjika, which is an almanac of Hindu religious festivals, timings, and predictions for the coming year.

During special pujas at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, the newly prepared almanac was read before Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

People mark the advent of the New Year by drinking pana, a sweet-sour drink made with bael (wood apple), fruits and sugar.

Devotees also perform special puja on the occasion, which is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.