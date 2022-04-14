Civilian Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K’ Kulgam District

Srinagar: A civilian was killed after being shot by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Kulgam district, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Singh, a local Rajput belonging to Pombay Kakran village

According to reports, the civilian was allegedly shot and injured by militants on Wednesday evening and died on the same day.

Reportedly, the injured civilian was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar for treatment, said the civilian had a gunshot injury in the head and had finally succumbed.

Following the attack, officials had cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.