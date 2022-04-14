Thunderstorm Alert Issued In Several Odisah Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s Regional Centre here has issued thunderstorm alert for several districts of Odisha in the next few hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Rayagada, Koraput and Nabarangpur,” it added.