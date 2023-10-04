Odisha CM Dedicates 26 Advanced 108 Ambulances

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated 26 advanced 108 ambulances to provide emergency healthcare services to the people of the State.

The Chief Minister has flagged off these 26 state-of-the-art ambulances purchased from the State Government’s own funds.

The State Government has spent Rs 10.92 crores for these 26 ambulances for the purpose of providing patient care in different districts of the State.

It is worth noting that this emergency ambulance service is working successfully in the state to take people suffering from accidents, natural calamities, pregnant women and people suffering from serious diseases to the hospital free of cost.

With the addition of these 26 new ambulances with life-saving facilities, the healthcare sector of the state will be strengthened. This emergency ambulance service facility is available in the state by calling toll-free number 108.

Health Minister Niranjan Pujari, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit and other senior officials were present on the occasion.