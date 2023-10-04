Odia Jawan Among 23 Army Personnel Missing In Sikkim Flash Flood

Bhubaneswar: An Odia jawan is reportedly among 23 army personnel missing after a flash flood in the Teesta River basin that was triggered by a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim.

The missing Odia jawan has been identified as Saroj Kumar Das of Kendudhipa Village under Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district.

According to family members, the army officials are in touch with them and have said that the search operation is underway to trace the missing jawans.

In the latest development, one out of the 23 Army personnel missing since this morning has been rescued. His condition is stable and is under medical care, reported PTI.

At least eight people died and 49 others, including 23 army personnel, went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, officials said. Three of the dead were washed up in north Bengal, they said.

In the meanwhile, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba, met today and reviewed the situation in Sikkim.

The Chief Secretary, Sikkim joined the meeting through video conferencing and apprised the Committee about the latest situation in the state. He also briefed the committee about the efforts of the State government in carrying out relief and rescue measures. Home Secretary informed the Committee that the situation is being monitored 24×7 by the Central Government at highest level. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are monitoring the situation and all possible help is being extended.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed three teams and additional teams are on standby in Guwahati and Patna. Adequate number of teams and assets of Army and Air Force are being deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.

Reviewing relief and rescue measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Sikkim, the Cabinet Secretary, Shri Rajiv Gauba emphasized that the evacuation of people stranded in tunnel of Chungthang dam and tourists may be taken up on priority basis. He further observed that additional teams of NDRF should be deployed and connectivity of road, telecom and power must be restored in the shortest possible time.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the Government of Sikkim that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.