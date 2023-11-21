Odisha CM Approves Baideswar Instream Storage Structure In Mahanadi, Sanctions Rs 350 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved an Instream Storage Structure in Mahanadi at Baideswar of Cuttack district and sanctioned Rs 350 crore for the project.

Notably, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Cuttack district and received proposals from the public for various projects.

As per the proposal of the people, the Chief Minister today approved the Baideswar Instream Storage Structure project in Mahanadi.

This will benefit the people of three blocks. Along with the increase in groundwater level, drinking water projects, fish farming, animal husbandry etc. The people of Badamba, Banki and Bhapur blocks will benefit from the Baideswar Instream Storage Structure project.