Odisha CM Approves 67 New Posts In BDA For Efficient Enforcement

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the creation of 67 posts in the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to make enforcement work more effective and efficient.

These 67 new posts— 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 6 Assistant Sub Inspector of Police and 60 Police Constable –will be created and filled by the State Police Administration.

BDA has taken up the responsibility of reshaping Bhubaneswar with state-of-the-art facilities. In view of the ever-increasing population, various problems were arising in the enforcement work of the authorities for the beautification of the city and the construction of various infrastructures.

Bhubaneswar is a fast-growing city in East India. These posts will work for Urban Planned Development. According to BDA’s proposal, 25 Joint Teams and 5 Reserve Teams were required for these works in the entire city of Bhubaneswar. Each team will have 2 police constables. An Assistant Commissioner and 6 Assistant Sub Inspectors will work for the coordination and supervision of these teams.

The filling of these posts will facilitate and speed up the removal of encroachments for various development works by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority.